RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Anything can happen in coming days in HP: BJP
March 03, 2024  16:07
LoP Jai Ram Thakur with HP CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu
LoP Jai Ram Thakur with HP CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu
Indicating a change of guard in Himachal Pradesh, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday asked his party workers to get ready and said that anything can happen in the coming days.
   
Thakur said it is "difficult for the Congress to stay in power" as the political situation in Himachal Pradesh is grim for the party.
 
"Even the ministers are now walking out of the cabinet meeting," he added.
 
Thakur's remarks come as high drama was witnessed during the cabinet meeting on Saturday with Revenue Minister Jagat Negi leaving the meeting in between and Education Minister Rohit Thakur also walking out after heated arguments.
 
The two ministers, however, later maintained that they had their engagements and Thakur returned after being pacified by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri.
 
Thakur further said the Congress government has morally lost the right to be in power after nine MLA, including six Congress rebels, had voted in favour of the BJP during the Rajya Sabha polls on August 27.
 
The Leader of Opposition was talking to the media persons on the sidelines of the Tridev Sammelan in Shimla. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

WI CEO slams ICC for sabotaging cricket in Caribbean
WI CEO slams ICC for sabotaging cricket in Caribbean

Talking on the Wisden Cricket Monthly Podcast, Grave said that he is sick of the phrase that the 'world cricket needs a strong West Indies' team', especially when it is doing all it can to weaken it.

Will New Zealand recall retired Neil Wagner for Christchurch Test?
Will New Zealand recall retired Neil Wagner for Christchurch Test?

New Zealand might be tempted to recall retired pacer Neil Wagner to the side for the second and final Test against Australia

Denied LS ticket, BJP MP Harsh Vardhan quits politics
Denied LS ticket, BJP MP Harsh Vardhan quits politics

In 2014, Vardhan had defeated Kapil Sibal, then with the Congress, to win the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat while in the 2019 polls, he trounced Congress' Jai Prakash Agarwal.

How BJP plans to win all 80 seats in UP in LS poll
How BJP plans to win all 80 seats in UP in LS poll

The notable names in the BJP's first list include Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow, Hema Malini from Mathura, Ajay Mishra Teni from Kheri, Smriti Irani from Amethi, Lallu Singh from...

Archery queen Deepika defies odds after motherhood
Archery queen Deepika defies odds after motherhood

Deepika said that she did not feel any pressure during her return and rather, just wanted to perform without expectations.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances