Andhra train collision: Drivers were watching cricket





The Rayagada Passenger train hit the Visakhapatnam Palasa train from behind at 7 pm that day on the Howrah-Chennai line in Kantakapalli in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh.





Over 50 passengers were injured.





Vaishnaw referred to the Andhra train accident while talking about new safety measures that Indian Railways has been working on. -- PTI

The driver and the assistant driver of one of the two passenger trains that collided leading to death of 14 passengers on October 29, 2023 were watching a cricket match on phone, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday while highlighting the cause of the accident.