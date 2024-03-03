RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Andhra train collision: Drivers were watching cricket
March 03, 2024  09:40
The driver and the assistant driver of one of the two passenger trains that collided leading to death of 14 passengers on October 29, 2023 were watching a cricket match on phone, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday while highlighting the cause of the accident. 

The Rayagada Passenger train hit the Visakhapatnam Palasa train from behind at 7 pm that day on the Howrah-Chennai line in Kantakapalli in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh. 

Over 50 passengers were injured. 

Vaishnaw referred to the Andhra train accident while talking about new safety measures that Indian Railways has been working on. -- PTI
