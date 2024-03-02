Woman among 3 Lawrence Bishnoi gang operatives held by Punjab police





The three have been identified as Maya, Amanpreet Singh and Parvinder Singh.





Superintendent of police Ketan Bansal said that the key accused woman, who is a resident of Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, has been nabbed, and along with her, two of her associates who provided the logistics have also been arrested.





"The accused woman, identified as Maya, is 28 years old and was in contact with gangster Rohit Godara for the last several days. They had a conversation on Instagram, and after that, they started staying in constant touch with him," said the official.





"The woman has tattoos of the 'gun symbol' on parts of her body and is completely influenced by gangster culture. She was given the task of entering the courtroom wearing a lawyer's clothes and open fire," added the SP.





The official further said that along with the woman, two more of her associates, Amanpreet Singh, a resident of Muktsar Sahib, and Parvinder Singh, a resident of Fazilka, have been arrested, for providing logistics to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.





"They also brought them from the railway station and provided them rooms to stay at many places," said the official. -- ANI

