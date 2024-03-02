RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Will remain in NDA forever: Nitish at Modi rally
March 02, 2024  17:52
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he would remain with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) forever.

Speaking on the occasion of unveiling function of the projects worth Rs 21,400 crore in Aurangabad district by Modi, Kumar said, "I am confident that the NDA coalition will win more than 400 seats in the coming Lok Sabha polls. I assure the PM that now I will remain in NDA forever."

Kumar dumped the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Mahagathbandhan and returned to his old ally the Bharatiya Janata Party last month.

"We welcome you (the PM) in Bihar. Lots of developments are taking place in Bihar. I am confident that now things will move faster and Bihar will reach new heights of development. People of Bihar will now feel economically more empowered," said Kumar.   -- PTI

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the inauguration and laying of the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 21,400 crore in the state, in Aurangabad on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo
