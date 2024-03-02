RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Will act against Himachal rebels when...: Digvijaya
March 02, 2024  13:27
Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh apparently targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party as he alleged that the political crisis in Himachal Pradesh, which is ruled by his party, was created by those who have 'taken the contract of toppling governments'.

Talking to reporters at Morena in Madhya Pradesh on Friday night, he also said the action against Congress rebels in Himachal would be taken at an appropriate time.  

Six Congress MLAs in Himachal Pradesh triggered the crisis this week when they voted for BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan in the Rajya Sabha election for the lone seat from the state.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Thursday disqualified these six Congress MLAs for allegedly defying a party whip on voting for the state Budget in the assembly.

When asked why the Congress was not taking action against the rebels in Himachal Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh only said, "It (action) will happen when the (suitable) time comes."

On Friday, Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh said the political crisis in the hill state could have been averted had the grievances of MLAs addressed on time.

Asked about her statement, Digvijaya Singh said, "...These are the actions of the same conspirators who have taken the contract to topple governments, but the government is still intact."

The Congress's Rajya Sabha member arrived in Morena, a part of Chambal region, to welcome Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which is scheduled to enter Madhya Pradesh this afternoon.
