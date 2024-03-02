RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


US-based couple adopts abandoned baby girl in Jharkhand
March 02, 2024  01:32
A US-based couple has adopted an eight-month-old girl who was found abandoned in a dustbin in Jharkhand's Hazaribag town in June 2023, a senior district official said on Friday. 

On June 16 last year, some youths found the newborn crying and informed the district administration and Korra police station. 

Deputy development commissioner of Hazaribag, Prerena Dikshit, along with officer-in-charge of Korra police station Uttam Kumar Tiwari, recovered the child and transferred her to the newborn ward of Sheikh Bikhari Medical College and Hospital, Hazaribag. 

Dikshit, who also served as the administrator of Sheikh Bihari Medical College and Hospital, directed the hospital superintendent and other doctors to provide care for the baby. 

Upon full recovery, she was handed over to the Child Welfare Department of Hazaribag, said Dikshit. 

Once the child was fully recovered, the Child Welfare Department informed higher authorities, including the Central Adoption Resource Authority, which issued an adoption notice through its portal. 

Subsequently, the authorities of the Child Welfare Committee began searching for the biological parents of the abandoned child, but did not succeed. 

As per the rules, anyone can adopt the child after 60 days from the issuance of the notice. -- PTI
