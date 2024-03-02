US humanitarian aid airdrops into Gaza soon: Biden





The decision comes in the wake of Biden's commitment to airdrop food aid to the people of Gaza, with a determination to deploy every available resource to ensure additional supplies reach the region.





During discussions in the Oval Office, Biden provided a mixed assessment of the ongoing hostage talks between Israel and Hamas.





Expressing hope for a potential deal by Ramadan, he also acknowledged the possibility that an agreement "may not get there," as reported by CNN.





Responding to queries about a potential ceasefire by Monday, a date previously suggested by Biden, he conceded that achieving such an outcome seemed unlikely at the moment.





"It looks like we're still -- it's not there yet. I think we'll get there, but it's not there yet. And it may not get there now," Biden remarked, offering a realistic view of the challenges involved in brokering an agreement between Israel and Hamas.





He maintained optimism, stating, "It's not over til it's over." -- ANI

