US humanitarian aid airdrops into Gaza soon: Biden

US humanitarian aid airdrops into Gaza soon: BidenMarch 02, 2024 08:13
President Joe Biden announced the initiation of US airdrops of humanitarian assistance into Gaza, stating that they will commence "very soon," CNN reported.
The decision comes in the wake of Biden's commitment to airdrop food aid to the people of Gaza, with a determination to deploy every available resource to ensure additional supplies reach the region.
During discussions in the Oval Office, Biden provided a mixed assessment of the ongoing hostage talks between Israel and Hamas.
Expressing hope for a potential deal by Ramadan, he also acknowledged the possibility that an agreement "may not get there," as reported by CNN.
Responding to queries about a potential ceasefire by Monday, a date previously suggested by Biden, he conceded that achieving such an outcome seemed unlikely at the moment.
"It looks like we're still -- it's not there yet. I think we'll get there, but it's not there yet. And it may not get there now," Biden remarked, offering a realistic view of the challenges involved in brokering an agreement between Israel and Hamas.
He maintained optimism, stating, "It's not over til it's over." -- ANI