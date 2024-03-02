RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
US humanitarian aid airdrops into Gaza soon: Biden
March 02, 2024  08:13
File image
File image
President Joe Biden announced the initiation of US airdrops of humanitarian assistance into Gaza, stating that they will commence "very soon," CNN reported.

The decision comes in the wake of Biden's commitment to airdrop food aid to the people of Gaza, with a determination to deploy every available resource to ensure additional supplies reach the region.

During discussions in the Oval Office, Biden provided a mixed assessment of the ongoing hostage talks between Israel and Hamas. 

Expressing hope for a potential deal by Ramadan, he also acknowledged the possibility that an agreement "may not get there," as reported by CNN. 

Responding to queries about a potential ceasefire by Monday, a date previously suggested by Biden, he conceded that achieving such an outcome seemed unlikely at the moment.

"It looks like we're still -- it's not there yet. I think we'll get there, but it's not there yet. And it may not get there now," Biden remarked, offering a realistic view of the challenges involved in brokering an agreement between Israel and Hamas. 

He maintained optimism, stating, "It's not over til it's over." -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Body of soldier's mother traced to Manipur hospital mortuary after 4 months
Body of soldier's mother traced to Manipur hospital mortuary after 4 months

The fate of the soldier's aunt Neilam (55), brother-in-law Jamkhotang (40) and cousin Thangjam Haokip (25) still remain unknown.

Human mind an enigma, there can be myriad reasons for suicide: SC
Human mind an enigma, there can be myriad reasons for suicide: SC

The man threatened her that if she did not agree to marry him, he would destroy the families of her sisters, outrage their modesty and kill them.

Copper-resveratrol can't treat cancer, but can reduce toxicity: Tata hospital
Copper-resveratrol can't treat cancer, but can reduce toxicity: Tata hospital

The study also examined whether chemotherapy, radiotherapy or surgery, which generate dying cancer cells, could contribute to cancer's metastatic spread.

Police move to close Rs 25K-cr MSC Bank scam case involving Ajit Pawar
Police move to close Rs 25K-cr MSC Bank scam case involving Ajit Pawar

The court will now decide whether to accept the report or direct the agency to continue the investigation and file a chargesheet.

F1: Verstappen on pole for Bahrain season-opener
F1: Verstappen on pole for Bahrain season-opener

World champion Max Verstappen took the first pole position of the Formula One season in Bahrain on Friday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances