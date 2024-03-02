RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
US begins airdropping humanitarian aid into Gaza
March 02, 2024  22:07
image
The United States has begun airdropping humanitarian aid into Gaza, according to two US officials, as reported by CNN.

US President Joe Biden on Friday announced the US airdrops of humanitarian assistance into Gaza, stating that they will commence 'very soon'.

However, he announced this after saying, "Aid flowing to Gaza is nowhere nearly enough."

A US official said that three US C-130s dropped humanitarian supplies over Gaza on Saturday, according to CNN.

Three US C-130s dropped humanitarian supplies over Gaza on Saturday, according to a US official.

There were 66 total bundles dropped--22 from each aircraft, the official added.

The bundles included meals dropped for the Gazans, however, there were no water or medical supplies, CNN reported.

The US decision comes in the wake of Biden's commitment to airdrop food aid to the people of Gaza, with a determination to deploy every available resource to ensure additional supplies reach the region.   -- ANI

IMAGE: A plane drops aid over Gaza on March 1, 2024. Photograph: Kosay Al Nemer/Reuters
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

WPL 2024 PIX: Dominant MI hand RCB a thrashing!
WPL 2024 PIX: Dominant MI hand RCB a thrashing!

Mumbai Indians came up with a dominant performance with both bat and ball to cruise to an emphatic seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

BJP LS list: Shivraj, Scindia included; Pragya Thakur left out
BJP LS list: Shivraj, Scindia included; Pragya Thakur left out

The Bharatiya Janata Party's first list of 24 candidates for Lok Sabha from Madhya Pradesh featured former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, while Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur was replaced by...

BJP 1st list: Bansuri Swaraj makes poll debut; Bidhuri, Lekhi dropped
BJP 1st list: Bansuri Swaraj makes poll debut; Bidhuri, Lekhi dropped

Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj, will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from the New Delhi seat and incumbent MP Manoj Tiwari from Northeast Delhi as the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday announced...

Paralympic icon Jhajharia gets BJP ticket for Lok Sabha polls
Paralympic icon Jhajharia gets BJP ticket for Lok Sabha polls

India's greatest para-athlete Devendra Jhajharia will be contesting on a BJP ticket from his hometown of Churu in Rajasthan.

Modi among first 195 BJP Lok Sabha candidates; See full list
Modi among first 195 BJP Lok Sabha candidates; See full list

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi will fight again from Varanasi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as it named 34 Union ministers in the first list of 195 candidates.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances