US begins airdropping humanitarian aid into Gaza

The United States has begun airdropping humanitarian aid into Gaza, according to two US officials, as reported by CNN.





US President Joe Biden on Friday announced the US airdrops of humanitarian assistance into Gaza, stating that they will commence 'very soon'.





However, he announced this after saying, "Aid flowing to Gaza is nowhere nearly enough."





A US official said that three US C-130s dropped humanitarian supplies over Gaza on Saturday, according to CNN.





There were 66 total bundles dropped--22 from each aircraft, the official added.





The bundles included meals dropped for the Gazans, however, there were no water or medical supplies, CNN reported.





The US decision comes in the wake of Biden's commitment to airdrop food aid to the people of Gaza, with a determination to deploy every available resource to ensure additional supplies reach the region. -- ANI





IMAGE: A plane drops aid over Gaza on March 1, 2024. Photograph: Kosay Al Nemer/Reuters

