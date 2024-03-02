Seven-year-old girl injured in attack by pet Pitbull in Delhi





A police officer said the girl was playing outside her house on Friday evening when the dog attacked and dragged her before she was rescued by the locals.





The girl was taken to a hospital by her mother and her condition was stated to be out of danger, the officer added.





The police recorded the statement of the girl's mother and scanned CCTV footage from the area to ascertain the sequence of the incident.





A case under Indian Penal Code sections 289 (negligent act with respect to animal) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) has been registered against the dog's owner Shivanand Bhaskar and a probe has been initiated, the police said.





Delhi has witnessed a couple of dig bite incidents in the last few weeks.





Last week, a two-year-old girl was allegedly mauled to death by a group of stray dogs in Central Delhi's Tughlak Road area.





On February 15, an autorickshaw driver was thrashed by a man and bitten multiple times by his dog for allegedly asking the owner to keep the pet on a leash. -- PTI

