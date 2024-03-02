RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Seven-year-old girl injured in attack by pet Pitbull in Delhi
March 02, 2024  10:29
File image
File image
In yet another dog bite incident in the national capital, a seven-year-old girl was injured in an attack by a pet Pitbull in Shahadra's Jagatpuri area, the police said on Saturday. 

A police officer said the girl was playing outside her house on Friday evening when the dog attacked and dragged her before she was rescued by the locals. 

The girl was taken to a hospital by her mother and her condition was stated to be out of danger, the officer added. 

The police recorded the statement of the girl's mother and scanned CCTV footage from the area to ascertain the sequence of the incident. 

A case under Indian Penal Code sections 289 (negligent act with respect to animal) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) has been registered against the dog's owner Shivanand Bhaskar and a probe has been initiated, the police said. 

Delhi has witnessed a couple of dig bite incidents in the last few weeks.

Last week, a two-year-old girl was allegedly mauled to death by a group of stray dogs in Central Delhi's Tughlak Road area. 

On February 15, an autorickshaw driver was thrashed by a man and bitten multiple times by his dog for allegedly asking the owner to keep the pet on a leash. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India may see warmer start to summer this year, says IMD
India may see warmer start to summer this year, says IMD

India is likely to see above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures in most parts of the country in the March to May period, IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said at a press conference.

Gambhir quits politics to focus on cricket commitments
Gambhir quits politics to focus on cricket commitments

A BJP MP from East Delhi, Gambhir returned to his former IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders as a mentor for the upcoming season, starting on March 22.

Soccer PIX: Milan edge eight-man Lazio; PSG hold Monaco
Soccer PIX: Milan edge eight-man Lazio; PSG hold Monaco

IMAGRS from the soccer matches played across European leagues on Friday

Bengaluru blast suspect caught on CCTV cameras of cafe, nearby shops
Bengaluru blast suspect caught on CCTV cameras of cafe, nearby shops

According to official sources, images of the suspect's movement have been captured by the CCTV cameras at the Rameshwaram cafe in Brookefield area and those nearby.

Gadkari slaps legal notice on Kharge, Ramesh for 'misleading posts' on X
Gadkari slaps legal notice on Kharge, Ramesh for 'misleading posts' on X

Gadkari's lawyer, Balendu Shekhar, said his client was shocked to know about, hear and see the contents and posts from the official handle of the Congress on the microblogging platform.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances