Sensex, Nifty hit all-time high in special live session





Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE are conducting a special trading session in the equity and equity derivative segments on Saturday to check their preparedness to handle major disruption or failure at the primary site.





The special live trading session will have intra-day switch over from Primary Site to Disaster Recovery site.





The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 236.77 points to reach its all-time high of 73,982.12 in early trade.





The Nifty went up by 81.5 points to hit its record peak of 22,420.25.





There will be two trading sessions -- the first from 9:15 am to 10 am on the PR, and the second from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm on the DR site, according to the exchanges.





"Trading members are requested to note that the exchange will conduct a special live trading session with intraday switch over from Primary Site to Disaster Recovery Site on Saturday, March 2, in equity and equity derivatives segments," BSE and NSE said in separate circulars.





Among the Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors and State Bank of India were the major gainers. -- PTI

