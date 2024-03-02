RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Sensex, Nifty hit all-time high in special live session
March 02, 2024  10:08
File image
File image
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit fresh all-time peaks in a special trading session on Saturday, extending their previous day's sharp rally, amid impressive GDP data and foreign fund inflows. 

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE are conducting a special trading session in the equity and equity derivative segments on Saturday to check their preparedness to handle major disruption or failure at the primary site. 

The special live trading session will have intra-day switch over from Primary Site to Disaster Recovery site. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 236.77 points to reach its all-time high of 73,982.12 in early trade. 

The Nifty went up by 81.5 points to hit its record peak of 22,420.25. 

There will be two trading sessions -- the first from 9:15 am to 10 am on the PR, and the second from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm on the DR site, according to the exchanges. 

"Trading members are requested to note that the exchange will conduct a special live trading session with intraday switch over from Primary Site to Disaster Recovery Site on Saturday, March 2, in equity and equity derivatives segments," BSE and NSE said in separate circulars. 

Among the Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors and State Bank of India were the major gainers. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India may see warmer start to summer this year, says IMD
India may see warmer start to summer this year, says IMD

India is likely to see above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures in most parts of the country in the March to May period, IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said at a press conference.

Gambhir quits politics to focus on cricket commitments
Gambhir quits politics to focus on cricket commitments

A BJP MP from East Delhi, Gambhir returned to his former IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders as a mentor for the upcoming season, starting on March 22.

Soccer PIX: Milan edge eight-man Lazio; PSG hold Monaco
Soccer PIX: Milan edge eight-man Lazio; PSG hold Monaco

IMAGRS from the soccer matches played across European leagues on Friday

Bengaluru blast suspect caught on CCTV cameras of cafe, nearby shops
Bengaluru blast suspect caught on CCTV cameras of cafe, nearby shops

According to official sources, images of the suspect's movement have been captured by the CCTV cameras at the Rameshwaram cafe in Brookefield area and those nearby.

Gadkari slaps legal notice on Kharge, Ramesh for 'misleading posts' on X
Gadkari slaps legal notice on Kharge, Ramesh for 'misleading posts' on X

Gadkari's lawyer, Balendu Shekhar, said his client was shocked to know about, hear and see the contents and posts from the official handle of the Congress on the microblogging platform.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances