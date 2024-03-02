Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 15,000 crore in West Bengal





He will travel to Krishnanagar in Nadia district around 10.30, and unveil the projects.





Stringent security arrangements have been made for the prime minister's visit to the district, officials said.





The PM will lay the foundation stone of Damodar Valley Corporation's Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station Phase II (2x660 mw), located in the Purulia district.





He will inaugurate the flue gas desulfurisation system at Mejia Thermal Power Station, developed at Rs 650 crore.





He will also inaugurate the four-laning of the 100-km-long Farakka-Raiganj section of NH-12, built at Rs 1,986 crore.





The PM will dedicate to the nation four rail projects worth more than Rs 940 crore in the state.





These are the doubling of the Damodar-Mohishila line, the third line between Rampurhat and Murarai, the doubling of Bazarsau-Azimganj rail line and a new line connecting Azimganj and Murshidabad, an official statement said. -- PTI

