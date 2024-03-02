RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Miss World contestants pay tributes to RSS founder Hedgewar
March 02, 2024  20:31
Six contestants of the Miss World 2024 beauty pageant along with Julia Morley, chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organisation, visited the memorial of Dr K B Hedgewar at Reshimbagh in  Nagpur and paid tributes to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh founder, its functionary said.

They visited the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir on Thursday, where they also paid tributes to the second chief of the RSS M S Golwalkar.

The Instagram account of Miss World posted the pictures of six Miss World contestants visiting Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir to pay respects to him and learn about the humanitarian activities of the RSS.

The post said it was an 'inspiring experience' for the contestants and a 'nice exchange of ideas'.   -- PTI
