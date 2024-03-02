Miss World contestants pay tributes to RSS founder Hedgewar

Miss World contestants pay tributes to RSS founder HedgewarMarch 02, 2024 20:31
Six contestants of the Miss World 2024 beauty pageant along with Julia Morley, chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organisation, visited the memorial of Dr K B Hedgewar at Reshimbagh in Nagpur and paid tributes to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh founder, its functionary said.
They visited the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir on Thursday, where they also paid tributes to the second chief of the RSS M S Golwalkar.
The Instagram account of Miss World posted the pictures of six Miss World contestants visiting Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir to pay respects to him and learn about the humanitarian activities of the RSS.
The post said it was an 'inspiring experience' for the contestants and a 'nice exchange of ideas'. -- PTI
