Gadkari slaps legal notice on Kharge, Jairam
March 02, 2024  09:38
Union minister Nitin Gadkari
Union minister Nitin Gadkari sent legal notices to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Friday for allegedly sharing misleading and defamatory news contents about him on X. 

Gadkari's lawyer, Balendu Shekhar, said his client was shocked to know about, hear and see the contents and posts from the official handle of the Congress on the microblogging platform. 

Kharge and Ramesh deliberately posted a 19-second video clip of Gadkari's interview given to "The Lallantop" web portal, concealing the contextual intent and meaning of his words, the lawyer said. 

The notice said a sinister act has been committed with the sole intent and ulterior motive to fan and create confusion, sensation and disrepute to Gadkari in the eyes of public. 

It said it was also a futile endeavour to create rifts in the solidarity of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is poised to win the trust of people in the upcoming general election under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

The notice further said Gadkari's interview was twisted, distorted and presented by uploading the video that is bereft and devoid of the contextual meaning. -- PTI
