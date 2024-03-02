RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Five women arrested in connection with Haldwani violence
March 02, 2024  01:06
File image
File image
The Uttarakhand police on Friday arrested five women in connection with the recent Haldwani violence in the town's Banbhoolpura area over the demolition of an illegal madrassa, officials said. 

This takes the total arrests in connection with the February 8 incidents of stone pelting, arson and firing in Banbhoolpura to 89, Nainital Senior superintendent of police Prahlad Narayan Meena said. 

 The five women arrested on Friday are Shahnaz, Soni, Shamsheer, Salma and Reshma, the SSP said, adding that they all are residents of the Banbhoolpura area. 

Violence in Haldwani had left six persons dead and more than a 100, including police personnel and journalists, injured, the police had said earlier. 

The rioters had indulged in stone pelting and arson. 

They had set a number of vehicles and the Banbhoolpura police station on fire. 

Haldwani violence mastermind Abdul Malik was arrested on February 24 and his son Abdul Moid five days later. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Body of soldier's mother traced to Manipur hospital mortuary after 4 months
Body of soldier's mother traced to Manipur hospital mortuary after 4 months

The fate of the soldier's aunt Neilam (55), brother-in-law Jamkhotang (40) and cousin Thangjam Haokip (25) still remain unknown.

Human mind an enigma, there can be myriad reasons for suicide: SC
Human mind an enigma, there can be myriad reasons for suicide: SC

The man threatened her that if she did not agree to marry him, he would destroy the families of her sisters, outrage their modesty and kill them.

Copper-resveratrol can't treat cancer, but can reduce toxicity: Tata hospital
Copper-resveratrol can't treat cancer, but can reduce toxicity: Tata hospital

The study also examined whether chemotherapy, radiotherapy or surgery, which generate dying cancer cells, could contribute to cancer's metastatic spread.

Police move to close Rs 25K-cr MSC Bank scam case involving Ajit Pawar
Police move to close Rs 25K-cr MSC Bank scam case involving Ajit Pawar

The court will now decide whether to accept the report or direct the agency to continue the investigation and file a chargesheet.

F1: Verstappen on pole for Bahrain season-opener
F1: Verstappen on pole for Bahrain season-opener

World champion Max Verstappen took the first pole position of the Formula One season in Bahrain on Friday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances