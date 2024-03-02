RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Fight against Maoists is at decisive juncture: Chhattisgarh CM after BJP leader's murder
March 02, 2024  11:02
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai
After a local leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was killed by suspected Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur on Friday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has said that their fight against Maoists is at a "decisive juncture."  

CM Sai also said that their plans will never be allowed to succeed.  

In his post on X after the incident, Chhattisgarh CM Sai said, "Sad news was received of the demise of Tirupati Katla ji, convener of BJP Cooperative Cell of Bijapur and district member, due to the cowardly act of Naxalites. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family in this hour of grief. My condolences are with them. Our fight against Naxalites is at a decisive juncture. Their plans will never be allowed to succeed."  

According to the police, Tirupati Katla, the convener of BJP Cooperative Cell of Bijapur, was attacked when he had gone to attend a wedding and was brought dead to the hospital.  

Jitendra Yadav, SP Bijapur said, "Tirupati Katla (BJP leader) had gone to a wedding during which he was attacked by unknown assailants. He was brought to the hospital where he died duringtreatment. Our team is investigating the matter."  

Meanwhile, launching a fierce attack on the BJP government, Congress state president Deepak Baij said that Maoist activities have increased in the state since the change of guard at the helm.  

Hitting out at deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, the Congress leader claimed Maoist movement and activities are on the rise at a time when he is taking tribals from Sukma, a known stronghold of the guerillas, on a tour of the state. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India may see warmer start to summer this year, says IMD
India may see warmer start to summer this year, says IMD

India is likely to see above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures in most parts of the country in the March to May period, IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said at a press conference.

Gambhir quits politics to focus on cricket commitments
Gambhir quits politics to focus on cricket commitments

A BJP MP from East Delhi, Gambhir returned to his former IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders as a mentor for the upcoming season, starting on March 22.

Soccer PIX: Milan edge eight-man Lazio; PSG hold Monaco
Soccer PIX: Milan edge eight-man Lazio; PSG hold Monaco

IMAGRS from the soccer matches played across European leagues on Friday

Bengaluru blast suspect caught on CCTV cameras of cafe, nearby shops
Bengaluru blast suspect caught on CCTV cameras of cafe, nearby shops

According to official sources, images of the suspect's movement have been captured by the CCTV cameras at the Rameshwaram cafe in Brookefield area and those nearby.

Gadkari slaps legal notice on Kharge, Ramesh for 'misleading posts' on X
Gadkari slaps legal notice on Kharge, Ramesh for 'misleading posts' on X

Gadkari's lawyer, Balendu Shekhar, said his client was shocked to know about, hear and see the contents and posts from the official handle of the Congress on the microblogging platform.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances