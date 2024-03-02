Fight against Maoists is at decisive juncture: Chhattisgarh CM after BJP leader's murder





CM Sai also said that their plans will never be allowed to succeed.





In his post on X after the incident, Chhattisgarh CM Sai said, "Sad news was received of the demise of Tirupati Katla ji, convener of BJP Cooperative Cell of Bijapur and district member, due to the cowardly act of Naxalites. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family in this hour of grief. My condolences are with them. Our fight against Naxalites is at a decisive juncture. Their plans will never be allowed to succeed."





According to the police, Tirupati Katla, the convener of BJP Cooperative Cell of Bijapur, was attacked when he had gone to attend a wedding and was brought dead to the hospital.





Jitendra Yadav, SP Bijapur said, "Tirupati Katla (BJP leader) had gone to a wedding during which he was attacked by unknown assailants. He was brought to the hospital where he died duringtreatment. Our team is investigating the matter."





Meanwhile, launching a fierce attack on the BJP government, Congress state president Deepak Baij said that Maoist activities have increased in the state since the change of guard at the helm.





Hitting out at deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, the Congress leader claimed Maoist movement and activities are on the rise at a time when he is taking tribals from Sukma, a known stronghold of the guerillas, on a tour of the state. -- ANI

