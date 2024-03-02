Drugs worth Rs 180 cr seized in TN, couple detained





A total of 36 kg of the drug was seized--- from the rail passenger at the Madurai railway station, and another six kg from Kodungaiyur dump yard in Chennai in a meticulously planned operation, the central agency said.





The value of the confiscated drugs was Rs 180 crore and the couple was detained.





Methamphetamine, also known as "ice" or "crystal meth" is a highly addictive psychostimulant drug which exhibits powerful euphoric effects similar to those of cocaine, leading to life-threatening consequences, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said in a release.





Acting on a tip-off that a passenger of the Madurai bound Pothigai Express Train from Chennai on February 29 would be carrying narcotic substances, the DRI Chennai Zone officials laid a trap for him.





When the train arrived at its destination on Friday morning the team identified the "passenger" and intercepted him with the help of RPF officials.





A search of his baggage yielded 15 packets weighing 30 kg in total containing white coloured crystal substance, which on testing was found to be methamphetamine.





The contraband was immediately seized. -- PTI

