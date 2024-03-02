RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Delhi witnesses sudden change in weather, wakes up to light rain
March 02, 2024  09:57
Delhi witnessed a sudden change in weather as the national capital woke up to light-intensity rainfall on Saturday morning.  

Visuals from several areas in Delhi, including Greater Kailash, India Gate, RK Puram, and Janpath, showed light showers on Saturday morning.  

According to the India meteorological department, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi during March 2 and 3.  

The IMD said that a western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over north Afghanistan and its neighbourhoods, and a trough runs from this cyclonic circulation to the Northwest Arabian Sea in lower and middle tropospheric levels.  

It further said that high moisture feeding is taking place from the Arabian Sea to northwest India and is likely to continue till March 3.  

The minimum temperature departure was recorded above normal at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, as per IMD.  

Further, as per the IMD, no significant change in minimum temperatures is very likely over northwest India during the next three days and will fall by 3-5 degree Celsius thereafter.  -- ANI
