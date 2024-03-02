RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cyberabad police conduct checks at public places after Bengaluru blast
March 02, 2024  08:39
Dog squad arrives at the site of the explosion in Bengaluru.
The police of Cyberabad commissionerate in Hyderabad conducted checks at some public places on Friday as part of precautionary measures in the wake of the bomb blast at an eatery in Bengaluru. 

"We are watchful. We did some checks randomly, some places where public gatherings are there. No need to alarm anybody," a police official said. 

This is part of the precautionary measures in the wake of the Bengaluru blast incident, he said. 

A low-intensity bomb blast at a popular eatery in Bengaluru on Friday left 10 people injured even as the police invoked the stringent UAPA provisions in the case. -- PTI
