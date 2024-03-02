Cyberabad police conduct checks at public places after Bengaluru blast





"We are watchful. We did some checks randomly, some places where public gatherings are there. No need to alarm anybody," a police official said.





This is part of the precautionary measures in the wake of the Bengaluru blast incident, he said.





A low-intensity bomb blast at a popular eatery in Bengaluru on Friday left 10 people injured even as the police invoked the stringent UAPA provisions in the case. -- PTI

