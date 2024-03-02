Cooperating with authorities in probe: Bengaluru cafe after blast





In a statement, it said: "We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident at our Brookefield branch. We are cooperating with the authorities and officials in their investigations."





Co-founder and managing director of the cafe, Divya Raghavendra Rao, said, "Our thoughts are with the injured and their families, and we are offering them all the support, assistance and care they need and praying for their speedy recovery."





The Bengaluru police registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act in connection with the explosion at the cafe. -- PTI

