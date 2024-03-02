RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cooperating with authorities in probe: Bengaluru cafe after blast
March 02, 2024  08:16
Rameshwaram Cafe, a popular eatery that witnessed a bomb blast at its Brookefield branch in Bengaluru on Friday, said it is cooperating with authorities and officials in their investigation. 

In a statement, it said: "We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident at our Brookefield branch. We are cooperating with the authorities and officials in their investigations." 

Co-founder and managing director of the cafe, Divya Raghavendra Rao, said, "Our thoughts are with the injured and their families, and we are offering them all the support, assistance and care they need and praying for their speedy recovery." 

The Bengaluru police registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act in connection with the explosion at the cafe.  -- PTI
