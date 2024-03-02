RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP releases 1st LS list, Modi among 195 candidates
March 02, 2024  18:59
The Bharatiya Janata Party announced its first list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight from Varanasi for the third time.

The first list of candidates includes 34 Union ministers, two former ministers, Lok Sabha speaker among 195 other candidates.

The BJP has announced candidates for 51 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, 20 in West Bengal, five in Delhi, and one each in Goa and Tripura.

The list contains 28 women, 47 young leaders for 16 states and Union Territories.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to fight from his family bastion of Guna in Madhya Pradesh. He had lost his seat to the BJP in the last elections while contesting on a Congress ticket.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been fielded from Gandhinagar, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya from Porbandar, and Sarbananda Sonowal from Dibrugarh.

The BJP has filded Bansuri Swaraj from New Delhi seat, Kamaljit Sehrawat from West Delhi, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri from South Delhi, Praveen Khadelwal from Chandni Chowk seat, and Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi.

Notably, South Delhi was represented in the current Lok Sabha by BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri, who created a controversy last year by abusing Bahujan Samaj Party's Danish Ali during a discussion in the lower house.

The BJP has repeated Kiren Rijiju, Tapir Gao from two Arunachal Pradesh seats for Lok Sabha polls.   -- with inputs from PTI
