Bengaluru blast suspect caught on CCTV cameras





According to official sources, images of the suspect's movement have been captured by the CCTV cameras at the Rameshwaram cafe in Brookefield area and those nearby.





"We are positive about the leads we are getting in nabbing the culprit," an official said.





There are reports of a person being detained for questioning late on Friday night.





However, there is no official confirmation on this.





The investigating teams are also looking at similarities between Friday's explosion and the November 2022 Mangaluru cooker blast, sources said.





Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah convened a meeting of senior Home Department officials on Saturday in the wake of the blast. -- PTI

