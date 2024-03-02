RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bengaluru blast suspect caught on CCTV cameras
March 02, 2024  09:45
The Karnataka police have intensified the investigation into the low intensity bomb blast at a popular eatery in Bengaluru, in which 10 people were injured, officials said on Saturday. 

According to official sources, images of the suspect's movement have been captured by the CCTV cameras at the Rameshwaram cafe in Brookefield area and those nearby. 

"We are positive about the leads we are getting in nabbing the culprit," an official said. 

There are reports of a person being detained for questioning late on Friday night. 

However, there is no official confirmation on this. 

The investigating teams are also looking at similarities between Friday's explosion and the November 2022 Mangaluru cooker blast, sources said. 

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah convened a meeting of senior Home Department officials on Saturday in the wake of the blast. -- PTI
India is likely to see above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures in most parts of the country in the March to May period, IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said at a press conference.

A BJP MP from East Delhi, Gambhir returned to his former IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders as a mentor for the upcoming season, starting on March 22.

IMAGRS from the soccer matches played across European leagues on Friday

According to official sources, images of the suspect's movement have been captured by the CCTV cameras at the Rameshwaram cafe in Brookefield area and those nearby.

Gadkari's lawyer, Balendu Shekhar, said his client was shocked to know about, hear and see the contents and posts from the official handle of the Congress on the microblogging platform.

