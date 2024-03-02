RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bengal shifts 2 police officers from Basirhat after Shajahan Sheikh's arrest
March 02, 2024  09:38
TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh after his arrest (right)
The West Bengal government on Friday removed two officers from the Basirhat police district, a day after Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh, a key accused in sexual assault and land grab in Sandeshkhali, was arrested after being on the run for 55 days, an official said. 

The DSP of the director of intelligence bureau, Sujit Kumar Mondal, and inspector Kajal Banerjee were the ones removed from their positions, he said. 

Mondal was reassigned to the Raiganj police district, while Banerjee was transferred to the state CID. 

Rakesh Chatterjee, an inspector at Barrackpore Police District, replaced Mondal, the official said. 

"Chatterjee will also supervise the Hingalganj police station and Hemnagar Cosas police station," he said. 

In addition, Raktim Chattopadhyay, who previously served as the circle inspector of Purba Bardhaman district, will replace Banerjee. 

The Sandeshkhali region, located on the fringes of the Sunderbans, has been engulfed in turmoil for over a month due to accusations against TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his cohorts of sexual abuse and land usurpation. -- PTI
