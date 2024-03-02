Age for postal ballot eligibility raised to 85





So far, those aged above 80 years were eligible for the facility.





The amendment came days before the schedule of the Lok Sabha and four state assembly polls is likely to be announced.





According to the latest voters' list issued by the Election Commission, while 1.85 crore voters have been identified as above 80 years of age, the number of "centenarian" (those who are aged 100 years and above) voters stands at 2.38 lakh.





According to a gazette notification issued by the law ministry on Friday, amendments have been made in the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 to extend the facility of postal ballots to those aged above 85 years.





Through an earlier amendment, the EC had allowed those above 80 years of age to exercise their franchise through postal ballots. -- PTI

The government amended electoral rules on Friday to allow citizens aged above 85 years to use the postal ballot facility in elections.