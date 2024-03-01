RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Young man placed a bag near eatery: DKS on blast
March 01, 2024  21:48
image
Karnataka deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the explosion at the city's popular eatery Rameshwaram Cafe on Friday was a low intensity blast and a timer was fixed. 

Shivakumar along with home minister G Parameshwara visited the blast site and later also checked on the injured admitted at the hospital. 

"The blast occurred at 1 pm. It happened at Rameshwaram Cafe. A young man of about 28-30 years came to the cafe, purchased rava idli at the counter, placed the bag near a tree (adjacent to the cafe) and left. After one hour the blast occurred," Shivakumar said. 

Speaking to reporters, he said, "it was a bomb blast with a low intensity or impact. He (man) had fixed a timer for the blast to happen after one hour." 

The deputy CM said the Central Crime Branch has taken up the investigation. 

FSL and bomb squad have also come to the spot. 

"Seven to eight teams have been formed and an investigation is happening. There is no need for anyone to worry. Who (the culprit) is being traced...police are free in the investigation. We are confident that within a few hours they will find the culprit," he added. 

Stating that ten people are injured, Shivakumar said no one is seriously injured and all are out of danger. 

"We are looking from all angles. Whatever our police officers feel fit, they are free to do it (investigation) in all angles," he said. -- PTI
