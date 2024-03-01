RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Yashraj launches casting app for aspiring actors
March 01, 2024  13:36
Pathan, made by YRF
Production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Friday said it has launched a social media application for acting aspirants. 

 The banner said budding talent from across the world would directly receive information about casting calls for its films and series through the YRF Casting App. 

According to YRF, the app would help the studio tackle fake casting calls issued in the name of the company. 

It would further enable aspirants to register their profile details and submit their auditions to the banner, it said in a press release. 

Shanoo Sharma, who is in-charge of selecting and grooming actors for YRF projects, will monitor all auditions via the app. 

Sharma said the YRF Casting App is a "progressive step" towards helping aspiring actors reach out directly to the studio for projects. 

The YRF Casting App is now live.
