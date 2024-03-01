Vikramaditya to meet Kharge after talks with rebels





Talking to media persons in Shimla, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said Vikramaditya Singh informed him on Thursday that some of the Congress rebels had approached him and wished to come back.





"I told Vikramaditya Singh to talk to these rebels MLAs and the Congress central leadership," the chief minister said, adding that the family members of these rebel MLAs were talking to them and they want to be in the Congress.





"Vikramaditya Singh will meet with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi today and we will see what development takes place but there is no threat to the government," he said.





The six Congress rebels had cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha election for the lone seat in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, leading to the defeat of the party's official candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi.





This triggered a crisis and the party's central leadership sent a team of observers to talk with Congress MLAs in Shimla. Meanwhile, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania disqualified the six MLAs for allegedly defying a party whip on voting for the state Budget in the assembly.





After the cross-voting, Vikramaditya Singh, state Congress chief Pratibha Singh's son, had announced his resignation from the Cabinet but softened his stand after a meeting with the observers.





Sukhu said the rebels are staying at a hotel in Panchkula. "We will see what to do when they enter Himachal," he added. On whether the Congress would take the rebels back, Sukhu said, "I have already cleared my stand on the issue..." The chief minister said at a press conference a day before that the party was ready to take the rebels back.

