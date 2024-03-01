RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


UP Class 12 board's math, biology papers shared on Whatsapp
March 01, 2024  09:49
The mathematics and biology question papers of the Uttar Pradesh class 12 board exam were allegedly shared on a WhatsApp group in Agra an hour after the examinations began on Thursday, prompting authorities to lodged a police complaint.

On the complaint of District Inspector of Schools (DIOS), Agra, Dinesh Kumar, an FIR has been registered in Fatehpur Sikri.

The principal of Atar Singh Inter College, Rajhauli, in Kiraoli in Fathepur Sikri, his son, who works as a computer operator at the institute, and others are named in the complaint, the FIR stated.

It is alleged that the question papers were posted on the WhatsApp group 'All Princiapls Agra' by the principal's son, it stated.

Talking to PTI, Joint Director of Secondary Education Department and Observer for the exams, Dr Mukesh Agrawal, said, "We have formed a committee after the incident, and accordingly directed the officials concerned to take necessary steps in this regard. Legal action will be taken against those who have done this act."

The question papers were shared an hour after the exam began in the second shift, officials said. -- PTI
