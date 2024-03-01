RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Uddhav Sena man partied with Dawood aide, booked
March 01, 2024  00:31
Shiv Sena-UBT Sudhakar Badgujar/Courtesy Facebook
Shiv Sena-UBT Sudhakar Badgujar/Courtesy Facebook
The Nashik police registered an offence under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Sudhakar Badgujar after he was seen partying with Salim Kutta, a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim and a convict in the 1993 serial bomb blast case, an official said.  

Meanwhile, the spokesperson and deputy leader of Shiv Sena Sheetal Mhatre on Thrusday claimed that the police have information that money was given in the party and added that all this will come out in the investigation.  

"The case involving Shiv Sena-UBT spokesperson's close associate and the Nashik district president, Sudhakar Badgujar, partying with Salim Kutta, a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim, has been filed. What was Sudhakar doing with Salim Kutta, the 1993 Mumbai blasts accused ? In this party, the police have information that money was given,Who gave the money to Sudhakar Badgujar...? Why did he give this money to Salim? ...All this will come out in the investigation..." she said.  

The matter had come to light when a BJP MLA raised the issue of a video of  Shivsena-UBT leader dancing with Saleem Kutta in the Maharashtra assembly's winter session in Nagpur in December 2023.  

Salim was found guilty of taking part in the plot that resulted in the 1993 serial blasts and of distributing explosives and ammunition. -- ANI
