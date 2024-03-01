SC rejects TN ex-CM Panneerselvam's plea against HC notice over discharge in DA case





A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and Prashant Kumar Mishra said e high court has passed a very reasoned order and it was not inclined to interfere with it.





"We may, however, observe that the observation made by the judge in the impugned order are to be considered only for the purpose of the notice order and those observations should have no bearing in deciding the criminal revision finally," the bench said.





The high court had on August 31 last year issued notice to Paneerselvam and some of his relatives on a criminal revision case it has initiated on its own.





The judge said, "This is a case where a political personage has maneuvered the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, the state government and the court to ensure that the trial against him was derailed."





The court directed Paneerselvam, his wife Vijayalakshmi (since deceased), his son Ravindranathkumar, his brothers O Raja and O Balamurugan and their wives to remain present before it for hearing. -- PTI

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea by former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam challenging a Madras high court order issuing notice to him and his relatives in a case it has initiated on its own over their discharge in a disproportionate assets case.