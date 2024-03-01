Sarkar nahin chalegi: BJP on Himachal govt





Mocking Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu for inviting back the six disqualified Congress MLAs, Thakur said, "There can be no bigger joke than this. Perhaps the CM is unable to understand clearly that what is being said. There is such a situation now that he is fearful that the government is going to go away; MLAs are leaving his side. The political situation in Himachal Pradesh is such that whatever the Congress high command may say, things have not settled yet and there is no possibility of that happening."





When asked if they will bring a No Confidence Motion against the state government, Thakur dismissed the idea, emphasizing that the internal strife and political developments were solely the responsibility of the ruling party.





He remarked, "Mere hisab se sarkar rahegi toh chalegi nahi" (According to me, the government will not survive).





Thakur highlighted that the ruling party's actions have created a situation casting doubt on the government's continuation.





Asserting the Opposition's stance, Thakur clarified that they are merely observers of the unfolding events and not instigating any action.





"We are sitting here, we are not doing anything. Whatever is happening - it is happening amongst them. We are alert regarding the political developments taking place. But the unethical and wrong methods that have been adopted to save the government -- suspension of BJP MLAs, disqualification of 6 Congress MLAs -- and a few hasty decisions that have been taken have affected the image of the CM across the state. He should understand this," the minister said. -- ANI

