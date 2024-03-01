RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rs 8,470 cr worth of Rs 2000 notes with public: RBI
March 01, 2024  15:22
image
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said nearly 97.62 per cent of the Rs 2,000 bank notes have returned to the banking system, and only about Rs 8,470 crore worth of the withdrawn notes are still with the public.

 On May 19, 2023, the RBI announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 denomination bank notes from circulation. "The total value of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal of Rs 2000 banknotes was announced, has declined to Rs 8,470 crore at the close of business on February 29, 2024," the RBI said in a statement.

 Thus, 97.62 per cent of the Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation as of May 19, 2023, have since been returned, it added. 

 "The Rs 2,000 banknotes continue to be legal tender," the RBI added. People can deposit and/or exchange Rs 2,000 bank notes at the 19 RBI offices across the country. People can also send Rs 2,000 bank notes through India Post from any post office to any of the RBI Issue Offices for credit to their bank accounts in India.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

5 injured in LPG cylinder blast at Bengaluru restaurant
5 injured in LPG cylinder blast at Bengaluru restaurant

At least five persons were injured in a fire caused by a suspected LPG cylinder blast at popular city eatery Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru on Friday, police said.

Prague Masters Chess: Praggnanandhaa blunders again, goes down to Rapport
Prague Masters Chess: Praggnanandhaa blunders again, goes down to Rapport

Praggnanandhaa blundered for the second day running and lost to Richard Rapport of Romania in the third round

'I congratulate the BCCI for taking this much needed step'
'I congratulate the BCCI for taking this much needed step'

"It was high time the message was given and this strong step by the BCCI will go a long way in restoring the prestige of domestic cricket," he added.

BJP mocks Stalin with birthday wish in Mandarin after ad goof up
BJP mocks Stalin with birthday wish in Mandarin after ad goof up

The Tamil Nadu BJP took a jibe at Chief Minister and DMK leader M K Stalin on Friday by extending birthday wishes in Mandarin amid the ongoing 'Chinese flag' newspaper advertisement controversy.

SC to hear Gyanvapi mosque's plea over temple suits
SC to hear Gyanvapi mosque's plea over temple suits

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear an appeal of the Gyanvapi management committee against an Allahabad High Court order which held that lawsuits for "restoration" of a temple where the mosque stands in Varanasi are maintainable.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances