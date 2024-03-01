RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
PIL filed in HC against grant of 10% Maratha quota
March 01, 2024  20:43
File image
File image
A public interest litigation was filed in the Bombay high court on Friday challenging the Maharashtra government's decision to grant 10 percent quota in jobs and education to the Maratha community. 

The PIL, filed by advocate Jaishri Patil and others, said such a decision was taken by the government and opposition for the sake of "dirty politics" and termed the move as "destruction of the basic structure of the Constitution". 

The decision was taken jointly by the state government and the Opposition without following the rules of fair play and due process, and is a "politically motivated" one to take reservations beyond 50 percent without any extraordinary circumstance, the petition claimed. 

The plea claimed everyone was supporting reservation but no one had any sympathy that the open/general seats "remain only 38 percent". 

The Maharashtra legislature on February 20 unanimously passed the Maharashtra State Socially and Educationally Backward Bill 2024 providing 10 percent reservation for the Maratha community in education and government jobs. 

It was tabled in the Assembly during a special one-day session by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Bag found at Bengaluru eatery leads police to blast theory
Bag found at Bengaluru eatery leads police to blast theory

While it was initially suspected that a gas leak could have triggered the blast at Rameswaram Cafe in the city, the fire department ruled out this possibility and said a bag was found at the spot. Subsequently, the police were looking...

Rs 5.49 cr fine imposed on Paytm Payments Bank under anti-money laundering law
Rs 5.49 cr fine imposed on Paytm Payments Bank under anti-money laundering law

Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND) has imposed a Rs 5.49 crore penalty on Paytm Payments Bank for violating anti-money laundering rules, the Finance Ministry said on Friday. FIU-IND initiated a review of Paytm Payments Bank on...

Ahead of poll call EC flags paid news, religious appeal
Ahead of poll call EC flags paid news, religious appeal

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission on Friday asked parties and their leaders to refrain from seeking votes on the basis of caste, religion and language, and not insult the devotee-deity relation or make any suggestion...

Yet another jolt to BRS as second MP joins BJP ahead of LS polls
Yet another jolt to BRS as second MP joins BJP ahead of LS polls

After the BRS lost the assembly elections recently, a number of its leaders quit the party to join the BJP or the Congress, which is in power in the state now.

Bengaluru cafe explosion is a bomb blast, says Karnataka DGP
Bengaluru cafe explosion is a bomb blast, says Karnataka DGP

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said no one has suffered serious injuries and the injured -- both staff and customers -- are being treated in hospital.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances