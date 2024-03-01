RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
PepsiCo rolls out new globe logo in India
March 01, 2024  23:44
image
Global beverages major Pepsi on Friday rolled out its new logo worldwide as part of its rebranding exercise. 

This is the first visual identity change by Pepsi in the last 14 years, according to a statement by the American beverage major. 

As part of this, the new Pepsi globe logo was unleashed at Gateway of India in Mumbai, where it took over the monument with a digital artwork, it added. 

"The new logo thoughtfully borrows equity from Pepsi's past, whilst incorporating modern elements to create a look that is unapologetically current and undeniably Pepsi. The updated colour palette introduces electric blue and black to bring a contemporary edge to the classic Pepsi colour scheme," it said. 

The signature Pepsi pulse evokes the "ripple, pop and fizz" of Pepsi-Cola '" moving in time, it said. 

"The fresh design language reflects the invigorating spirit of Indian youth and their boundless pursuit of possibilities," Shailja Joshi, Category Lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India, said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Police move to close Rs 25K-cr MSC Bank scam case involving Ajit Pawar
Police move to close Rs 25K-cr MSC Bank scam case involving Ajit Pawar

The court will now decide whether to accept the report or direct the agency to continue the investigation and file a chargesheet.

F1: Verstappen on pole for Bahrain season-opener
F1: Verstappen on pole for Bahrain season-opener

World champion Max Verstappen took the first pole position of the Formula One season in Bahrain on Friday.

Jolly-Gopichand lose in German Open quarters
Jolly-Gopichand lose in German Open quarters

Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly lost in straight games against China's Li Yi Jing and Luo Xu Min.

10 injured in low-intensity IED blast in Bengaluru, UAPA invoked
10 injured in low-intensity IED blast in Bengaluru, UAPA invoked

A low intensity bomb blast at a popular eatery in Bengaluru on Friday left 10 people injured, leading the police to invoke the stringent UAPA provisions in the case. Subsequently, the police were looking into all angles related to the...

India to buy 200 BrahMos, MiG 29 engines in Rs 39K cr deal
India to buy 200 BrahMos, MiG 29 engines in Rs 39K cr deal

The contracts for the procurement of the platforms and weapons systems were signed in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and defence secretary Giridhar Aramane, under whose guidance these deals fructified, an official readout...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances