Pakistani flight attendant slips away in Canada, second incident in week

Pakistani flight attendant slips away in Canada, second incident in weekMarch 01, 2024 21:13
A Pakistani flight steward slipped away after his flight landed in the Canadian city of Toronto, a media report said on Friday, a week after another cabin crew of the country's flag carrier vanished, reportedly to claim citizenship of the country.
Jibran Baloch, a Pakistan International Airlines flight steward performed duties on the PIA flight PK-782 on Thursday.
However, he failed to turn up for duty on the return flight.
Following a search of his hotel room by the PIA staff, it was revealed that he had slipped away, Geo News reported.
Confirming the incident, the PIA spokesperson identified the missing flight attendant and confirmed the incident.
The spokesperson said that measures to stop the incidents of flight crew members going missing in the North American country have turned out "abortive".
Citing sources at the flag carrier, the report said that its decision to get flight staff to submit their passports to the officials also did not bear fruit. Baloch went 'missing' in Canada allegedly to claim citizenship, the sources said.
The incident comes days after another PIA flight attendant went missing while on duty after landing in Canada. -- PTI
