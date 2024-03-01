RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Narco smuggling cartel with roots in US busted: Punjab police
March 01, 2024  00:51
File image
File image
The Punjab police on Thursday busted a drug cartel backed by US-based Jasmeet alias Lucky with the arrest of a smuggler in possession of 5 kg of heroin, director general of police Punjab Gaurav Yadav said in Amritsar on Thursday. 

The smuggler has been identified as Gurpreet Kumar alias Deep, 27, of New Shanti Nagar Bhajwara in Hoshiarpur. 

The DGP said that in a separate case, an MP-based arms racket was also busted by the Commissionerate Amritsar Police with the arrest of two people. 

Four country-made pistols, four magazines, and 16 live cartridges were recovered from their possession. 

Those arrested have been identified as Harminderpal Singh, 23, and Jatinderpal Singh alias Baba, 20, both residents of Guru Nanak Colony in Amritsar. 

Commissioner of police Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the arrest of Gurpreet Kumar alias Deep came on the back off specific information about his activities. 

He said that during questioning, Gurpreet Kumar disclosed that the gang had been receiving heroin consignments from across the border on the instructions of Jasmeet alias Lucky based in the US. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

No parole to Dera chief without our permission, HC tells Haryana govt
No parole to Dera chief without our permission, HC tells Haryana govt

A bench of Acting Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Lapita Banerji was hearing a petition of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee which had challenged the grant of temporary release to the Dera Sacha Sauda chief.

WPL PIX: Shafali DC trumps Mandhana RCB by 25 runs
WPL PIX: Shafali DC trumps Mandhana RCB by 25 runs

The Capitals made a challenging 194 for five as Shafali Varma mustered a 31-ball 50 after they were asked to bat first.

Farmers' stir: Haryana cops to seek passport cancellation for vandalism
Farmers' stir: Haryana cops to seek passport cancellation for vandalism

The Haryana police in Ambala district Thursday said they will be seeking cancellation of passports and visas of those found indulging in acts of vandalism during the ongoing farmers' agitation.

Disqualified for cross-voting, Himachal's 6 rebel Cong MLAs to move SC
Disqualified for cross-voting, Himachal's 6 rebel Cong MLAs to move SC

A notification in this regard was issued on Thursday evening which further said that these six MLAs ceased to be members of Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly with effect from February 29.

Can't do anything forcefully, Saha on Iyer, Kishan
Can't do anything forcefully, Saha on Iyer, Kishan

Saha said a cricketer should treat every match with equal importance citing his own example.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances