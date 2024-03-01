Man ends life over harassment due to housing society parking dispute; 4 booked





Bhushan Lotan More (33) committed suicide on Thursday afternoon by jumping in front of a mail train between Khadavali and Titwala stations, the official said.





"His brother told us More was embroiled in a parking allotment dispute with four persons from his housing society and that he ended his life due to harassment from them," senior inspector Pandhari Kandhe of Kalyan railway police station said.





Based on the victim's brother's complaint, the four have been booked for abetment of suicide and other offences, he said.





Efforts are on to nab them, Kandhe added. -- PTI

Four persons were booked in Titwala in Thane district for abetment of suicide after a man ended his life allegedly due to harassment over a parking allotment dispute, a police official said on Friday.