Mamata meets Modi at Raj Bhavan hours after PM's attack over Sandeshkhali
March 01, 2024  20:26
PM Narendra Modi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee/File image
PM Narendra Modi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee/File image
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Raj Bhavan on Friday evening, called it a courtesy meeting as per protocol. 

Banerjee said she also took up the issue of the state's pending dues with the PM. 

"I mentioned the issues of the state to the prime minister, besides having a chat with him," Banerjee told reporters after the meeting. 

Asked about the issue of the Centre's dues to the state, which the ruling TMC has been flagging frequently, Banerjee said, "I raised that matter also." 

Modi, who is on a two-day tour of West Bengal from Friday, will stay the night at Raj Bhavan. 

Banerjee's convoy entered the governor's house shortly after the prime minister arrived there. 

Taking to X, Governor C V Ananda Bose said he received the PM at the Raj Bhavan. 

Bose had also attended the prime minister's official programme at Arambagh earlier in the day, where Modi inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,200 crore. -- PTI
