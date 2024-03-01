LS polls: WB gets 100 companies of Central forces





The move comes days after the Election Commission sought the deployment of a maximum of 920 CAPF companies in West Bengal.





The 100 companies of CAPF deployed in West Bengal from Friday are part of the first phase of deployment for area dominance, confidence-building measures, and to ensure free, fair, and peaceful parliamentary elections in the state, they said.





As per officials privy to the development, the 100 CAPF companies consist of 20 from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 50 from the Border Security Force (BSF), and 10 each from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).





On March 7, the second phase of deployment will commence, involving the relocation of 50 additional CAPF companies to West Bengal. Besides these 100 companies, a total of 3,300 additional companies (3.30 lakh personnel) of the CAPF are likely to be deployed during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as well as the assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim, officials said.





The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) would take the decision to deploy the additional CAPF following consideration of a proposal sent by the Election Commission, which earlier sought deployment of around 3,400 companies (3.40 lakh personnel) of the paramilitary wings in all states and Union Territories in a phased manner to ensure conduct of free, fair and peaceful elections. -- ANI

