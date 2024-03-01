RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
If BJP wins again, gas to cost Rs 2,000: Mamata
March 01, 2024  09:29
image
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the Bharatiya Janata Party might increase the cost of cooking gas cylinders up to Rs 1,500-2,000 if it returned to power at the Centre in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a gathering in Bengal's Jhargram district on Thursday, the Trinamool Congress chief claimed the party would force the masses to return to collecting wood for fire.

"We distributed rice free of cost... If they (BJP) win again, the gas price can be increased up to Rs 1,500-2,000. You have to collect cow dung and wood again for the cooking. This is the scenario in Delhi. They don't love West Bengal and tribal people," Banerjee said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Banerjee warned that central teams sent by the Union government are trying to stoke communal tension in the state.

"The central government has sent around 450 teams, till now, to Bengal. They are the ones who are trying to stoke communal tensions in Bengal. We have to stand united against them," Banerjee said.

The chief minister hit out at the central government for blocking the disbursement of funds to the state.

Banerjee further said that just like the state government is providing beneficiaries with MGNREGA funds, it will do so for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana as well if the Centre does not release funds for it by April 1.  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Why Sonal Will Leave You Speechless
Why Sonal Will Leave You Speechless

Miss Diva Supranational 2023 Sonal Kukreja is drop-dead gorgeous.

Guess Their Ages Folks!
Guess Their Ages Folks!

We all know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will turn 74 on September 17, but do you know how old these leaders are?

'Nothing shocks me about Indian relationships'
'Nothing shocks me about Indian relationships'

'Nobody really talks about the middle of relationships or the mundane parts... (When the end comes) we think, "Wow, this is the worst time of my life. This is horrible. It's never been worse". But actually, I feel the endings are what...

Acidity Problem? Diabetic Diet? Ask rediffGURUS
Acidity Problem? Diabetic Diet? Ask rediffGURUS

rediffGURU Shreya Shah offers expert advice on how you can improve your diet and lifestyle to fight illnesses and lead a healthy, wholesome life.

Market Volatility: Gold Best Stabiliser
Market Volatility: Gold Best Stabiliser

'It makes sense to have gold in one's portfolio keeping the political and economic risks of 2024 in mind.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances