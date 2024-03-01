RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Fadnavis declines Pawar's Baramati dinner invite
March 01, 2024  19:40
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has declined an invitation to dine with Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) president Sharad Pawar, who had extended an invitation a day before to share a meal at his residence in Baramati during his visit to his hometown on March 2. 

Fadnavis, in a letter to Sharad Pawar on Friday, said that he cannot accept the invitation as he will be engaged in important programmes on March 2. 

"I received the letter written by you, as well as an invitation for dinner from you. As you are aware that after the efforts of deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the Namo Maharojgar Melava is being organised in Baramati. This big programme will be held in Baramati, after that, the bhoomi pujan of the memorial of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj will be held in Badhu Budruk and Tuljapur and immediately after that, the bhoomi pujan of the memorial of revolutionary Lahuji Vastad Salve is scheduled. The whole day is going to be very busy as two important programmes are being organised one after the other. Therefore, I will not be able to accept your urgent invitation this time. Thank you once again," Fadnavis said. 

Sharad Pawar, the Opposition leader, had invited Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the two deputy CMs, including his nephew Ajit Pawar, to share a meal at his residence in Baramati during their visit on March 2. -- ANI
