Fadnavis declines Pawar's Baramati dinner invite





Fadnavis, in a letter to Sharad Pawar on Friday, said that he cannot accept the invitation as he will be engaged in important programmes on March 2.





"I received the letter written by you, as well as an invitation for dinner from you. As you are aware that after the efforts of deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the Namo Maharojgar Melava is being organised in Baramati. This big programme will be held in Baramati, after that, the bhoomi pujan of the memorial of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj will be held in Badhu Budruk and Tuljapur and immediately after that, the bhoomi pujan of the memorial of revolutionary Lahuji Vastad Salve is scheduled. The whole day is going to be very busy as two important programmes are being organised one after the other. Therefore, I will not be able to accept your urgent invitation this time. Thank you once again," Fadnavis said.





Sharad Pawar, the Opposition leader, had invited Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the two deputy CMs, including his nephew Ajit Pawar, to share a meal at his residence in Baramati during their visit on March 2. -- ANI

