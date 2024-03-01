Explosion at Bengaluru cafe, injuries reported

Explosion at Bengaluru cafe, injuries reportedMarch 01, 2024 14:37
An explosion has occurred at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield, Bengaluru. Injuries reported. A fire engine is at the spot. Details awaited.
The Rameshwaram Cafe is an extremely popular eatery and makes it several food reels.
