RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
ED may have caused Bengaluru blast: K'taka CM
March 01, 2024  18:26
image
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said investigations are on to ascertain the cause and nature of the explosion at popular eatery Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru on Friday, and added that it might have been caused by an "improvised explosive device". 

He said those involved will be found and strict action will be taken against them. 

"According to the information I have got, after 12 pm someone placed a bag and went. Investigations are going on, Siddaramaiah said, adding that all the injured persons are out of danger. 

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he said, "CCTV and other things are being examined. We have come to know about someone placing a bag. It is said to be an improvised explosive blast. We have to see, the investigations are on." 

Asked whether it was a terrorist act, the CM said, it is not known and investigations are on. 

The police are at the spot and he has asked the home minister also to visit the spot. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Bengaluru cafe explosion is a bomb blast, says Karnataka DGP
Bengaluru cafe explosion is a bomb blast, says Karnataka DGP

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said no one has suffered serious injuries and the injured -- both staff and customers -- are being treated in hospital.

Forex reserves jump by $2.97 bn to $619 bn
Forex reserves jump by $2.97 bn to $619 bn

India's forex reserves jumped by $2.97 billion to $619.07 billion for the week ended February 23, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped by $1.13 billion to $616.10 billion....

Historic! Ireland down Afghanistan for first ever Test win
Historic! Ireland down Afghanistan for first ever Test win

Ireland claimed their first Test victory when they beat fellow minnows Afghanistan by six wickets on Friday in a one-off match in Abu Dhabi.

Bag found at Bengaluru eatery leads police to blast theory
Bag found at Bengaluru eatery leads police to blast theory

While it was initially suspected that a gas leak could have triggered the blast at Rameswaram Cafe in the city, the fire department ruled out this possibility and said a bag was found at the spot. Subsequently, the police were looking...

IED may have caused Bengaluru cafe blast, says Karnataka CM
IED may have caused Bengaluru cafe blast, says Karnataka CM

Asked whether it was a terrorist act, the CM said, it is not known and investigations are on.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances