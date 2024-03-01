ED may have caused Bengaluru blast: K'taka CM





He said those involved will be found and strict action will be taken against them.





"According to the information I have got, after 12 pm someone placed a bag and went. Investigations are going on, Siddaramaiah said, adding that all the injured persons are out of danger.





Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he said, "CCTV and other things are being examined. We have come to know about someone placing a bag. It is said to be an improvised explosive blast. We have to see, the investigations are on."





Asked whether it was a terrorist act, the CM said, it is not known and investigations are on.





The police are at the spot and he has asked the home minister also to visit the spot. -- PTI

