RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Dharmendra fractures ankle, says will be healthy soon
March 01, 2024  18:14
image
Veteran cinema star Dharmendra says he has fractured his ankle and hopes to recover soon. 

The 88-year-old actor shared a picture of his injured foot on the microblogging site on early Friday morning on X but deleted it soon after, according to reports. 

"Feroz, I have fractured my ankle. With your prayers, I'll soon be healthy again," he replied later in the day when a social media user expressed concern over his health. 

He didn't disclose when and where he sustained the injury. 

Last September, there was speculation that the veteran actor was in the US for medical treatment, a claim he refuted by informing fans that he was on a holiday and would return soon. 

Dharmendra was most recently seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, fronted by Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. 

The screen icon will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Don't question my commitment to United: Rashford
Don't question my commitment to United: Rashford

Rashford earned praise during the COVID-19 pandemic when he launched a child food poverty campaign, which prompted a government U-turn in 2020.

Police suspect bag caused blast at Bengaluru restaurant, not gas leak
Police suspect bag caused blast at Bengaluru restaurant, not gas leak

After initial suspicions that the blast at the popular Bengaluru eatery, which left at least nine people injured, occurred due to a gas leak, the fire department on Friday ruled out that possibility and said a bag was found at the spot....

F1: Fresh trouble for Red Bull boss Horner after anonymous email
F1: Fresh trouble for Red Bull boss Horner after anonymous email

A widely-circulated anonymous email put fresh focus on recent allegations of misconduct toward a female colleague.

SC turns down Asaram's plea to suspend rape sentence on health grounds
SC turns down Asaram's plea to suspend rape sentence on health grounds

Justice Khanna also flagged "deliberate attempts" by Asaram to delay the hearing of his appeal before the high court against his conviction and sentence in the case.

Dhoni, Tendulkar Meet at Ambani Party
Dhoni, Tendulkar Meet at Ambani Party

Also spotted in Jamnagar: Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Rashid Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Dwayne Bravo.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances