BJP's poll body meets to finalise first list of Lok Sabha candidates
March 01, 2024  00:46
PM Narendra Modi during the BJP's central election committee meeting, in New Delhi./ANI Photo
The Bharatiya Janata Party's central election committee met in New Delhi on Thursday night as its members, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held deliberations to finalise the first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May. 

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda and Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh were among those who attended the meeting as the ruling party looks to name its candidates for a sizeable number of the 543 Lok Sabha seats before the Election Commission announces the poll schedule. 

Leaders from various states, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Gujarat's Bhupendra Patel, Madhya Pradesh's Mohan Yadav, Chhattisgarh's Vishnu Deo Sai, Uttarakhand's Pushkar Singh Dhami and Goa's Pramod Sawant, were among those who arrived at the BJP headquarters for the meeting. 

State leaders attend the CEC meeting when candidates for constituencies falling in their respective states are discussed. -- PTI
