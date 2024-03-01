BJP's poll body meets to finalise first list of Lok Sabha candidates





Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda and Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh were among those who attended the meeting as the ruling party looks to name its candidates for a sizeable number of the 543 Lok Sabha seats before the Election Commission announces the poll schedule.





Leaders from various states, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Gujarat's Bhupendra Patel, Madhya Pradesh's Mohan Yadav, Chhattisgarh's Vishnu Deo Sai, Uttarakhand's Pushkar Singh Dhami and Goa's Pramod Sawant, were among those who arrived at the BJP headquarters for the meeting.





State leaders attend the CEC meeting when candidates for constituencies falling in their respective states are discussed. -- PTI

