BJP works better than Cong in HP: Virbhadra wife

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh says, "From day 1, I had been telling the CM that we would be able to face the upcoming election only if he strengthens the organisation.





"This is a very tough situation for us. We can see a lot of difficulties on the ground -- as per the directions of PM Modi, BJP is going to do a lot of things...





"We are on weak footing there. I urged him again and again that we need to strengthen and the party needs to be organised... I can say that it is a difficult time. Still, we have to contest elections and win."





On disqualification of 6 Congress MLAs: "...They have been disqualified. High Command will decide what role they will play now and what strategy will be made in the time to come...They will go (to court) and everyone fights for justice. I don't know what were the directions. They too must have been hurt by this decision because they are all Congress people and were fighting for their rights, for their demands. Let's see how the situation develops."





Face of campaigning in the state -- CM Sukhu or her: "It has to be decided by the high command. That is not for me to decide. I will go just like a worker, like a sitting MP. As the state party chief, it is my responsibility to strengthen the people in the organisation and I am making all efforts towards it."





Who is better prepared as of today Congress or BJP: "A lot of things remain to be done in Congress...It is true that BJP's working is better than ours."