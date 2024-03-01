RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bengaluru cafe blast: Gas cylinder or bomb?
March 01, 2024  16:32
Glass shards in the cafe
Bharatiya Janata Party leader PC Mohan on Friday expressed concerns over the explosion that took place in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe and urged the administration to investigate the incident.

At least four people were injured in a blast reported at Bengaluru's popular Rameshwaram Cafe outlet in Whitefield on Friday.

In a post on X, the BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bengaluru Central, PC Mohan said, "Concerned to hear about the mysterious blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru Central Parliamentary Constituency. My thoughts are with the affected individuals and their families. Urging authorities to investigate and ensure the safety of all citizens. Stay safe, Bengaluru."

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda arrived at the incident spot for the inspection.

Also, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya who represents Bengaluru South Constituency said that the founder of the cafe informed him that blast has occured after a customer left a bag in its premises.

The National President of the BJP Yuva Morcha said that the people of Bengaluru are demanding answers from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah."Just spoke to Rameshwaram Cafe founder Sri Nagaraj about the blast in his restaurant. He informed me that the blast occurred because of a bag that was left by a customer and not any cylinder explosion. One of their employees is injured. It's seems to be a clear case of bomb blast. Bengaluru demands clear answers from CM Siddaramaiah," Tejasvi Surya posted on X.

Police teams and fire brigade teams rushed to the blast site and were seen analysing the after-effects of the explosion. Shattered glass and furniture were seen strewn on the floor of the cafe, which drew attention among residents.

The area was secured by the police and Fire Brigade teams and the injured were hospitalised.
