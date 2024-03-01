RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Another RJD MLA sits with ruling side in Bihar assembly, 5th in a month
March 01, 2024  20:00
MLA Bharat Bind
MLA Bharat Bind
Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Bharat Bind on Friday sat with members of the ruling National Democratic Alliance inside the Bihar assembly, becoming the fifth legislator to have deserted the party in less than a month. 

Bind, who represents Bhabua in Kaimur district, reached the Vidhan Sabha premises in the post-lunch session with deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who is also the state BJP president. 

He entered the House with Murari Gautam, a former minister who had turned his back on Congress a couple of days ago, and the two sat together. 

The development comes on the final day of the budget session when the House was through with legislative business and taking up private members' bills. 

Earlier, RJD MLAs Chetan Anand, Neelam Devi and Prahlad Yadav had switched over to the ruling side, voting against party leader and the then Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary in a no-confidence motion, and supporting the NDA in the trust vote. 

Besides, on Wednesday, RJD MLA Sangita Kumari, along with Murari Gautam and Siddharth Saurav of the Congress, were felicitated inside the premises by Samrat Choudhary, whom they followed into the assembly hall, and amid thumping of desks in approval by NDA members, they sat beside the ruling coalition MLAs. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Bag found at Bengaluru eatery leads police to blast theory
Bag found at Bengaluru eatery leads police to blast theory

While it was initially suspected that a gas leak could have triggered the blast at Rameswaram Cafe in the city, the fire department ruled out this possibility and said a bag was found at the spot. Subsequently, the police were looking...

Rs 5.49 cr fine imposed on Paytm Payments Bank under anti-money laundering law
Rs 5.49 cr fine imposed on Paytm Payments Bank under anti-money laundering law

Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND) has imposed a Rs 5.49 crore penalty on Paytm Payments Bank for violating anti-money laundering rules, the Finance Ministry said on Friday. FIU-IND initiated a review of Paytm Payments Bank on...

Ahead of poll call EC flags paid news, religious appeal
Ahead of poll call EC flags paid news, religious appeal

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission on Friday asked parties and their leaders to refrain from seeking votes on the basis of caste, religion and language, and not insult the devotee-deity relation or make any suggestion...

Yet another jolt to BRS as second MP joins BJP ahead of LS polls
Yet another jolt to BRS as second MP joins BJP ahead of LS polls

After the BRS lost the assembly elections recently, a number of its leaders quit the party to join the BJP or the Congress, which is in power in the state now.

Bengaluru cafe explosion is a bomb blast, says Karnataka DGP
Bengaluru cafe explosion is a bomb blast, says Karnataka DGP

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said no one has suffered serious injuries and the injured -- both staff and customers -- are being treated in hospital.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances