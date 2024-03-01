Ab ki baar 400 paar: PM blows poll bugle in J'khand





Addressing a public rally in Dhanbad on Friday, PM Modi said that only one sound is audible everywhere and that is 'Ab ki Baar, 400 paar'.





"The slogan of '400 paar' is being raised because the country has faith in Modi's guarantee... I want to apologize that the 'pandal' is too small today. Only 5 per cent of the people are inside, the rest 95 per cent are outside in the sun," the Prime Minister said.





He further said that the NDA would win over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls as the country is relying on Modi's guarantee. The PM hit out at the Congress and its allies saying that they were the enemies of positive development in the country.





"Congress and its alliance parties are the biggest enemies of development... The foundation stone of the Electricity power plant of North Karanpura was laid by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the end of the previous century... After that, the scammer government of Congress came into power and this project was shut down... In 2014, I gave a guarantee of reviving this project. Today, a no. of houses are lightened because of this power plant," the Prime Minister said.

