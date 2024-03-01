RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


5 injured in gas cylinder explosion in B'luru cafe
March 01, 2024  14:55
Update: At least five persons sustained injuries in a fire caused by a suspected cylinder explosion at a popular city eatery in Bengaluru on Friday, police said. While there was no immediate word on the exact number of injured persons, police said at least five of people have been shifted to hospital. 

 The explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe at Kundanahalli led to a blaze. Police and fire personnel have rushed to the spot. PTI
