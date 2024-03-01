46 dead in Bangladesh shopping mall fire





The fire on Thursday night that engulfed the Green Cozy Cottage building in the capital's Baily Road area housed several restaurants and shops.





The fire broke out around 9:50 pm on Thursday at a popular restaurant named Kacchi Bhai on the building's first floor and quickly spread to the upper floors that had more restaurants and a garment shop, according to fire service officials.





Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen said around 2 am that 33 bodies were brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) and 10 others to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. Another victim died at the Police Hospital. The condition of those injured is "critical", he told reporters at a briefing.





"One more person died during treatment in the intensive care unit of Dhaka Medical ICU this morning. A total of 46 people have died so far," Sen said on Friday.





Currently, 10 people are undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina burn unit and two at DMCH, he said. Till now, the bodies of 39 people have been identified. Of them, at least 31 bodies of the victims have been handed over to families without an autopsy. Till now, the identities of six bodies remain unknown.





The authorities will hand them over after conducting a DNA test. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is closely monitoring the fire incident at the commercial building, the Health Minister said. Hasina on Friday bemoaned that there was no fire exit in the multi-storied building.





The fire that broke out in Bailey Road, that is a multi-storied building, but there was no fire exit, she said. She urged all to follow the rules and regulations while constructing any building. Hasina said that 46 people died in the Bailey Road fire incident. What could be more painful than this, she said.

